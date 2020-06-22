comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Here is everything we know
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Here is everything we know

News

This likely means that the company will open pre-sale registration to gauze the public interest in the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone here.

  • Published: June 22, 2020 5:16 PM IST
Redmi-9

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently preparing to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 in markets across the globe. According to the latest information available, the company will open pre-sale for Redmi 9 from June 24. This likely means that the company will open pre-sale registration to gauze the public interest in the upcoming smartphone. As part of the registration, the company will also likely be able to limit the first sale to registered users. This will ensure that only the interested users will be able to get the device during the first sale. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-sale details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the June 24 pre-sale event comes just hours after the first teaser. As part of the initial teaser, the Redmi brand posted the a rough estimate on their account regarding the date for the pre-launch sale. For some context, the company has already launched its Redmi 9 smartphone in Malaysia and Spain. Considering the launch, we are already aware of the specifications, and pricing about the device. Another report also noted that Xiaomi plans to launch even more configurations and color options for the Redmi 9. However, these configurations and options will only be available in the Chinese market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset seems imminent

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

This will be the first Redmi-branded device to land in the market after a while. In the meantime, the company recently launched its Mi Note 9 series including Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max in the market. It is also worth noting that Xiaomi sub-brand POCO India is also looking at launching an upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia: Check specifications

Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details

Also Read

Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80, quad-cameras, 5,020mAh battery; check details

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9
Price
Chipset Media Tek Helio G80
OS Android 9.0
Display Dot Drop display-6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display-2340×1080 FHD+, 394 PPI
Internal Memory 3GB+32GB
Rear Camera 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera
Front Camera 8MP selfie camera
Battery 5020mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2020 5:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Android 9.0
Media Tek Helio G80
13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile
Gaming
Erangel 2.0 launched on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile
Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant

News

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant

Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

News

Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications, price listed online

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications, price listed online

Most Popular

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant

Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications, price listed online

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick full specifications, price listed online
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M01s और Galaxy Watch 3 को भारत में मिला BIS अप्रूवल, जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

आज शुरू हो रहा है WWDC 2020 इवेंट, घर बैठे ऐसे देख सकते हैं लाइव

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, Rs 1,167 EMI पर खरीदें

रियलमी जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

शाओमी जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है Mi TV Stick, जानिए इसकी कीमत

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now
News
Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now
Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know
Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant

News

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant
Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

News

Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chipset production to start soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers