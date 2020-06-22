Smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently preparing to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 in markets across the globe. According to the latest information available, the company will open pre-sale for Redmi 9 from June 24. This likely means that the company will open pre-sale registration to gauze the public interest in the upcoming smartphone. As part of the registration, the company will also likely be able to limit the first sale to registered users. This will ensure that only the interested users will be able to get the device during the first sale. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-sale details

According to a report from Gizmochina, the June 24 pre-sale event comes just hours after the first teaser. As part of the initial teaser, the Redmi brand posted the a rough estimate on their account regarding the date for the pre-launch sale. For some context, the company has already launched its Redmi 9 smartphone in Malaysia and Spain. Considering the launch, we are already aware of the specifications, and pricing about the device. Another report also noted that Xiaomi plans to launch even more configurations and color options for the Redmi 9. However, these configurations and options will only be available in the Chinese market.

This will be the first Redmi-branded device to land in the market after a while. In the meantime, the company recently launched its Mi Note 9 series including Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max in the market. It is also worth noting that Xiaomi sub-brand POCO India is also looking at launching an upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price – Chipset Media Tek Helio G80 OS Android 9.0 Display Dot Drop display-6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display-2340×1080 FHD+, 394 PPI Internal Memory 3GB+32GB Rear Camera 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery 5020mAh

