Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked online

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is widely rumored to launch on June 25, but fresh reports suggest that the launch could happen a little early. The full specifications of the Redmi 9 have surfaced online about two times in the past. Now, price, color, and design details have also been tipped ahead of the launch. It will arrive with a quad rear camera setup and waterdrop-style notched display design. Xiaomi is also expected to launch Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C alongside the standard version.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, colors (expected)

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price could start from $139, which is around Rs 10,500 in India. This will be the price for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There will also be 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is said to cost $149 (approximately Rs 11,200). The successor to the Redmi 8 is said to come in three colors, including Grey, Sunset Purple, and Green. The latest details come from GizmoChina.

Redmi 9: Specifications (leaked)

As per the image shared by tipster Sudhanshu, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 could launch in India with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, similar to the Realme C3, and the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A. It will reportedly be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company is likely to give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 could feature a quad rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. It will likely sport a fingerprint scanner on the phone.