Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online

Right on the heels of the launch of the Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on August 4. Teasers point towards the smartphone being the Redmi 9, which was launched in China last month. The smartphone is set to feature the ‘Prime’ branding in India and will go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which begins on August 6. Also Read - MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 to Xiaomi phones with future updates

Xiaomi has posted multiple tweets on Redmi India’s official Twitter handle highlighting the hashtag #BackToPrime. In addition, the company has also uploaded a short video showcasing the past Prime phones launched by the company. The video also sheds some light on the design of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone is set to feature a water drop notch, fairly thin side bezels, and a tall aspect ratio, which has become almost ubiquitous these days. An Amazon listing also confirms the presence of a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone may be more powerful than Asus ROG Phone 3

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

Earlier, Xiaomi had uploaded an image on Redmi India’s official Twitter handle hinting at the launch of the Redmi 9. The teaser highlights the words ‘Prime’ and ‘Nine’. The ‘Nine’ seems to point towards the launch of the Redmi 9 and the ‘Prime’ could either mean the launch of a smartphone with the ‘Prime’ moniker or could just be a reference to the phone going on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. It could also be cheekily referencing both. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime will be the first Prime branded Redmi phone in four years since the Redmi 4 Prime. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Price, full specifications and more

Redmi 9 Prime specifications, expected Indian price

The Redmi 9 was launched in China last month. The Indian launch event will be held online and will begin at 12:00PM on August 4. In China, the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs. 8,500), the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,600) and a top of the line model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,800). Historically, Xiaomi has always priced their phones aggressively in India. As a result, it won’t be a surprise if the Indian prices are slightly lower.

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, storage expansion via a microSD card slot, and a 5020mAh battery. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. On the imaging front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a solitary 8-megapixel selfie camera.

