comscore Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com: Check offers
News

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com: Check offers

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts from Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 9:13 AM IST
Redmi-9-Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime will be up for sale today, September 7, at 12PM on mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone was launched earlier last month at Rs 9,999. It is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in Spain in June this year. Also Read - Google Phone app brings call recording feature to several Xiaomi smartphones

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime key highlights include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to know more about the sale price, offers and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks right before the launch

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts from Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon India in four colors, including Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design, 48MP quad rear camera setup

In terms of offers, Amazon is offering 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card and No-cost EMI option with select bank cards.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It flaunts an Aura 360 design, ripple texture, and has a 3D uni-body design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU. Xiaomi is offering this phone with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will find an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is housed in the waterdrop notch.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As is the trend these days, the new Redmi phone offers a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. But, it ships with a 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Price 9,999
Chipset Media Tek Helio G80
OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Display 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display -1,080×2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor
Front Camera 8 Megapixel
Battery 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 9:13 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

4

9999

MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Media Tek Helio G80
13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

8999

MIUI 12 based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35
13 MP AI Dual Camera + 2MP depth sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord sale in India today: Check details

News

OnePlus Nord sale in India today: Check details

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord sale in India today: Check details

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com
Google Phone app brings call recording to Xiaomi devices

News

Google Phone app brings call recording to Xiaomi devices
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design, 48MP quad rear camera setup

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders reveal design, 48MP quad rear camera setup
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

News

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Earphones की सेल आज से, मात्र 399 रुपये में खरीदें डायनेमिक साउंड आउटपुट वाले ईयरफोन्स

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition आज 43इंच के साथ भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

Realme C12 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 6000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन Rs 1 हजार EMI में खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime और Redmi 9 आज सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Hot 9 की सेल Flipkart पर आज, 5 कैमरा, 50000mAh बैटरी से देगा Xiaomi, Realme को टक्कर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
OnePlus Nord sale in India today: Check details

News

OnePlus Nord sale in India today: Check details
Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com
IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers