Redmi 9 Prime flash sale today at 12PM on Amazon and mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime will be up for sale today, September 7, at 12PM on mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone was launched earlier last month at Rs 9,999. It is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in Spain in June this year.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime key highlights include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to know more about the sale price, offers and more.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts from Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon India in four colors, including Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black.

In terms of offers, Amazon is offering 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card and No-cost EMI option with select bank cards.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It flaunts an Aura 360 design, ripple texture, and has a 3D uni-body design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU. Xiaomi is offering this phone with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will find an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is housed in the waterdrop notch.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As is the trend these days, the new Redmi phone offers a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. But, it ships with a 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Price 9,999 Chipset Media Tek Helio G80 OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Display 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display -1,080×2,340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB Rear Camera 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor Front Camera 8 Megapixel Battery 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging