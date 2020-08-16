comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime flash sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime flash sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime key highlights include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.

  Published: August 16, 2020 9:40 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime-sale

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 9 Prime smartphone will be up for sale tomorrow, August 17, at 12:00PM on mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month at Rs 9,999. This smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched by Xiaomi in Spain in June this year. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets Android 9 Pie update

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime key highlights include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to know more about the sale price, offers and more. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse musical legacy

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Price in India, colors

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts from Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available for purchase in four colors, including Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. You can buy it tomorrow at 12:00PM (12 noon) from mi.com and Amazon India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0 makes it first smartphone with tweakable Adreno GPU settings

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It flaunts an Aura 360 design, ripple texture, and has a 3D unibody design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU. Xiaomi is offering this phone with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will find an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is housed in the waterdrop notch.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As is the trend these days, the new Redmi phone offers a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. But, it ships with a 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 9:40 AM IST

