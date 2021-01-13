Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime gets stable MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime has started receiving the stable version of the MIUI 12 operating system in India. To recall, the smartphone came with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 when it was launched back in August 2020. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Redmi K40 Ultra with new Mediatek Dimensity SoC to launch soon

Redmi 9 Prime gets MIUI 12 in India

It is suggested that Redmi 9 Prime users in India will get the MIUI 12 update in a phased manner. The update, version MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM will bring in a plethora of new features such as improved privacy, security, and multitasking. The update comes with a size of over 600MB.

The news came in via various screenshots of the update shared by many users on Twitter. The screenshots also suggest that the update also includes the December 2020 Android Security Patch. The tweets hint at a size of 608MB.

MIUI 12 Update Starts rolling out for Redmi 9 Prime users in India pic.twitter.com/sQA8L7Al7Y — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 12, 2021

To get the update, eligible users will just have to head to the Settings and check for the update availability. It would be easier to download it over a good Wi-Fi network.

For those who don’t know, the Redmi 9 Prime in other regions started getting the MIUI 12 update much earlier but India got it just now due to reasons unknown. In fact, the Poco M2, which is a rebranded version of the smartphone with more RAM and storage received the update at the end of December 2020.

Since the MIUI 12 will reach the Redmi 9 Prime users in a phased manner, not all users will get hold of the update immediately. Hence, you need to wait to get yours.

The MIUI 12 version of Xiaomi’s skin comes with a number of new features. This includes improved Control Centre layout (available in the landscape too) with Mi Home section for smart devices, enhanced Dark Mode 2.0, Animations, Super Live wallpapers, better privacy and security features, new app drawer, Floating Window feature for easy notification visibility, and more.

The Redmi 9 Prime, along with the Redmi 9 and more Xiaomi phones are now soon expected to get the Android 11 update, possibly with the latest MIUI 12.5 on top.