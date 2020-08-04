comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India is set at Rs 9,999.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 12:40 PM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime smartphone has been launched in India and its price is set at Rs 9,999. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in Spain in June this year. The Chinese company is promoting this with the “Prime Time all-rounder” tag line. The key highlights of the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime are a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display, Mediatek Helio G80 gaming SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. Read on to know more about the latest Xiaomi Redmi phone. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications and everything else

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India, colors

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts from Rs 9,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available for purchase in four colors, including Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. The Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale from August 6, meaning during Amazon Prime sale. Xiaomi has confirmed that the budget phone will later be available via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio as well. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro: Best Flipkart Big Saving Days offers not to miss

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It flaunts an Aura 360 design, ripple texture, and has a 3D unibody design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU. Xiaomi is offering this phone with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using the dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will find an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is housed in the waterdrop notch.

As is the trend these days, the new Redmi phone offers a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. But, it ships with a 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9
Price
Chipset Media Tek Helio G80
OS Android 9.0
Display Dot Drop display-6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display-2340×1080 FHD+, 394 PPI
Internal Memory 3GB+32GB
Rear Camera 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera
Front Camera 8MP selfie camera
Battery 5020mAh
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 12:40 PM IST

