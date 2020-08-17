Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is set to go on sale today. Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone will be available via Mi.com and Amazon India. The flash sale is scheduled for 12PM. The device was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone is the first ‘Prime’ branded Redmi phone in four years since the Redmi 4 Prime. Also Read - Realme C12 announced with 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35; India launch set for August 18

Essentially, the Redmi 9 Prime is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that Xiaomi launched in Spain a few months ago. Key highlights of the smartphone include a 5,020mAh battery, quad rear cameras, and the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The phone is available in two variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. Additionally, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs 11,999. Both variants are available in 4 colors, namely Space Blue, Matte Black, Mint Green, and Sunrise Flare. Amazon India has a few offers lined up such as no-cost EMI, 5 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1200) on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and 5 percent discount on HSBC cashback card. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Specifications, features

The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with the Mali G52 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage. The device also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Furthermore, there is a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display up front with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a maximum brightness of 400nits. Also Read - Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; Here is when these Mi and Redmi devices will get the update

On the imaging front, the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/2.2, a 5-megapixel macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also comes with a solitary 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.