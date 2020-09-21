Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be up for sale in India today. Interested users can buy the device through the Amazon India website and mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price in India starts from Rs 8,999, and it will go on sale at 12:00PM today. The top features of the handset are MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 128GB storage variant with 4GB RAM. It comes with a price label of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 will be sold in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options via Amazon and mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications, features

With the Redmi 9, the brand is offering a modern design with a square rear camera module and a new matte texture. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back of the phone. Instead of the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

This is paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the storage to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi is shipping the Redmi 9 with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10. The recently launched Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Redmi 8 from last year. However, the new model drops the support for 18W fast charging system and settles for a 10W wired charging system.



It comes with a micro-USB port, P2i water-repellant coating, and pre-installed a screen protector. As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 features a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. At the back, there’s a dual-camera setup. The main camera is using a 13-megapixel sensor and the second one is a 2-megapixel depth camera.