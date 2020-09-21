comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

News

The Redmi 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

  • Published: September 21, 2020 10:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be up for sale in India today. Interested users can buy the device through the Amazon India website and mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price in India starts from Rs 8,999, and it will go on sale at 12:00PM today. The top features of the handset are MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 128GB storage variant with 4GB RAM. It comes with a price label of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 will be sold in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options via Amazon and mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications, features

With the Redmi 9, the brand is offering a modern design with a square rear camera module and a new matte texture. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back of the phone. Instead of the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band Review: No compromises

This is paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the storage to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi is shipping the Redmi 9 with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10. The recently launched Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Redmi 8 from last year. However, the new model drops the support for 18W fast charging system and settles for a 10W wired charging system.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

It comes with a micro-USB port, P2i water-repellant coating, and pre-installed a screen protector. As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 features a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. At the back, there’s a dual-camera setup. The main camera is using a 13-megapixel sensor and the second one is a 2-megapixel depth camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2020 10:03 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6799

Android v10 (Q)
MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor
13 MP Rear Camera
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

8999

MIUI 12 based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G35
13 MP AI Dual Camera + 2MP depth sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
News
Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
Asus commercial laptop lineup launch: How to watch livestream

Laptops

Asus commercial laptop lineup launch: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today at 12:30PM

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost

News

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today at 12:30PM

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone
Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India variant gets MIUI 12 version with this update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India variant gets MIUI 12 version with this update
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20 सीरीज आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi का दमदार बजट स्मार्टफोन Redmi 9 आज आएगा सेल पर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

UBON SP-43 Light Up वायरलेस स्पीकर रिव्यू: अफोर्डेबल प्राइस में लॉन्ग लास्टिंग बैटरी

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro कल भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं फीचर्स

OnePlus Nord 5G का 6GB वेरिएंट कल पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
News
Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today at 12:30PM
Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost

News

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost
Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers