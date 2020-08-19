comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Redmi has officially hinted at launching the Redmi 9 in India very soon. The Redmi 9 could be an India-first model closely based on the recently launched Redmi 9 Prime.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 1:17 PM IST
Redmi Note 9 review BGR India 3

Representative Image

In the last few months, Xiaomi has consistently launched various iterations of the Redmi Note and 9 series smartphones. The latest one to hit the markets was the Redmi 9 Prime with a starting price of under Rs 10,000. However, Xiaomi isn’t done yet and it seems there will be a cheaper variant of the same coming soon. Via its social media channel, Xiaomi India has confirmed a new Redmi 9 series smartphone launching soon. Also Read - Realme X7 series to launch on September 1; to feature 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED screens

The phone could be called the Redmi 9 and Xiaomi will launch it as the successor to the Redmi 8 from last year. In the current lineup, it could slot under the Prime variant and may have a few compromises with its features list. Sadly, the teaser video on Twitter does not reveal any specifications or photos of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, there are no leaks or speculations doing rounds of the internet. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model reportedly spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Redmi 9 expected specifications

The Redmi 9 in India could be a completely new model from Xiaomi in the affordable segment. The Prime in India is essentially the standard model from the European and Chinese market. Hence, there are chances of Xiaomi tweaking just a few features in the Prime variant to make it more affordable. Xiaomi may pull off a Realme here with minor tweaks to an existing model. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

With the new model, we can expect a triple camera system instead of the quad-camera setup from the Redmi 9 Prime. The regular model could lose the ultra-wide camera in favour of the depth and macro cameras. Xiaomi may also restrict its offering to a 720p display and a slower 10W charging. That said, the upcoming phone could retain the same Helio G80 chipset from the Prime.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications and more

On the other hand, Xiaomi could also launch the Redmi 9A, completing the 9 series of launches for this year. The Redmi 9A was launched in China earlier in the year as the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi this year. This phone comes with a Helio G25 chipset, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also features a dual-camera setup at the back and a 6.5-inch HD display on the front. Xiaomi has given the phone a 5000mAh battery to power it.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 1:17 PM IST

Best Sellers