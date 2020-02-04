comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery, faster processor | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Ahead of the launch of Realme C3 in India, Xiaomi is teasing 2020 Redmi lineup with faster processor and improved user experience.

  • Updated: February 4, 2020 9:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 2

Redmi 9, the successor to Redmi 8, might be inching closer to launch. There have already been rumors about the imminent launch and new leak reveals more details. The Redmi 9 is expected to be an overall improvement when compared to its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to feature updated specifications and sport a larger battery as well. For Xiaomi, the Redmi single-digit series has always been about affordable price. The new device is expected to follow in the same footsteps as Xiaomi prepares for its 2020 lineup.

Related Stories


Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, tweeted about Redmi’s plans in the country for 2020. “#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER!,” Jain said in his tweet. He also added that 2020 Redmi models will offer powerful processors and powerful user experience. In a nutshell, he is teasing a power-packed phones under Redmi brand in 2020. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Xiaomi has leverage to work with new processors from major brands.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Qualcomm has introduced new processors in its Snapdragon 4 Series and 6 Series mobile platforms. Even MediaTek has introduced new gaming-centric chipsets in the form of Helio G70 and G80 for mid-range devices. We could see these chipsets make their way into Redmi 9 series this year. The Redmi series has helped Xiaomi unseat Samsung as the market leader in India’s smartphone market. However, it now has new competition from Realme and Vivo in this price segment.

The leaks so far hint at Redmi 9 launching MediaTek Helio G70, which was made official last month. There are also reports that the device will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. However, we might see the smartphone jump to 6GB RAM or 128GB storage this year. The big change is expected to come in the form of a bigger display. This will be a big change in the making for the Redmi series. In the past, we have seen Xiaomi use Qualcomm chipsets primarily for these range of devices.

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Also Read

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

With Realme C3 set to launch in India on February 6, Xiaomi will need a new Redmi 9 or Redmi 9A to stay competitive. Realme is already teasing the device with a bigger display and better performance. While Xiaomi remains in the lead, Realme remains the fastest growing smartphone brand. Realme has established itself with the C-series and number series in the market. Xiaomi seems to be paying heed and is preparing to fend off the new rival with the upcoming Redmi series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 9:14 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2020 9:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1

Gaming

YouTuber ports The Last of Us Part II for Sony PS1

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

News

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream
Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' sale: Top 5 deals on the last day

Deals

Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' sale: Top 5 deals on the last day
Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch

News

Poco X2 camera samples shared days before the launch
Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 India launch : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा Poco X2, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Coronavirus वायरस से बचाव की आड़ में हैकर्स भेज रहे हैं मालवेयर अटैच फाइलें

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Trending Technology News Today : OnePlus 8 सीरीज के Amazon India पर स्पॉट किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' सेल इन पांच डिवाइसेज पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more
Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream
Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

News

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users
Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak

News

Apple shuts shop in China over coronavirus outbreak