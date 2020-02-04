Redmi 9, the successor to Redmi 8, might be inching closer to launch. There have already been rumors about the imminent launch and new leak reveals more details. The Redmi 9 is expected to be an overall improvement when compared to its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to feature updated specifications and sport a larger battery as well. For Xiaomi, the Redmi single-digit series has always been about affordable price. The new device is expected to follow in the same footsteps as Xiaomi prepares for its 2020 lineup.

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, tweeted about Redmi’s plans in the country for 2020. “#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER!,” Jain said in his tweet. He also added that 2020 Redmi models will offer powerful processors and powerful user experience. In a nutshell, he is teasing a power-packed phones under Redmi brand in 2020. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Xiaomi has leverage to work with new processors from major brands.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Qualcomm has introduced new processors in its Snapdragon 4 Series and 6 Series mobile platforms. Even MediaTek has introduced new gaming-centric chipsets in the form of Helio G70 and G80 for mid-range devices. We could see these chipsets make their way into Redmi 9 series this year. The Redmi series has helped Xiaomi unseat Samsung as the market leader in India’s smartphone market. However, it now has new competition from Realme and Vivo in this price segment.

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪 🥊 Power-packed phones

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience I’m excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

The leaks so far hint at Redmi 9 launching MediaTek Helio G70, which was made official last month. There are also reports that the device will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. However, we might see the smartphone jump to 6GB RAM or 128GB storage this year. The big change is expected to come in the form of a bigger display. This will be a big change in the making for the Redmi series. In the past, we have seen Xiaomi use Qualcomm chipsets primarily for these range of devices.

With Realme C3 set to launch in India on February 6, Xiaomi will need a new Redmi 9 or Redmi 9A to stay competitive. Realme is already teasing the device with a bigger display and better performance. While Xiaomi remains in the lead, Realme remains the fastest growing smartphone brand. Realme has established itself with the C-series and number series in the market. Xiaomi seems to be paying heed and is preparing to fend off the new rival with the upcoming Redmi series.