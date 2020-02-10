Xiaomi India has just posted a teaser page for its upcoming smartphone in the Indian market on Amazon India. As part of the teaser page, the company shared some information about the upcoming device. This information includes the possible design and battery capacity of the device. As suspected previously, the company is likely to launch its latest, Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the market. The company also tried to generate hype about the upcoming device with the hashtag “MorePowerToRedmi”. This likely hints at an even more powerful Redmi smartphone than the previous generation. Taking a look at the teaser images and a 13-second teaser video, we also likely glimpse at what to expect in terms of the design.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 design teased; details

Inspecting the teasers, we get a sense of what to expect both on the front and the back of the device. As per the teasers, we get a drop notch display on the top of the smartphone. In addition, we also get a thick chin at the bottom of the device with Redmi branding in the middle. This makes the rumored Xiaomi Redmi 9 similar to the Redmi 8 that launched last year. Xiaomi is also marketing the upcoming smartphone with the tagline “Deskh ka Dumdaar smartphone”.

In addition, Xiaomi is also claiming that Redmi 9 will be “Dumdaar” in different aspects of performance. These aspects include entertainment, camera, and battery. We are not sure about the front-camera resolution but the screenshot did showcase portrait mode along with built-in Google Lens. Xiaomi also confirmed that the Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The capacity of the battery confirms that we will get an all-day battery backup. Beyond this, let’s talk about the finish on the back panel of the upcoming smartphone. According to the teaser video, we are likely to get a textured finish on the back. Xiaomi has also likely added a plain texture strip in the middle of the panel. The company is set to launch the device at 12 noon on 11 February 2020.