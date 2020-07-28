comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details | BGR.in
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details

News

The official Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser is up on Xiaomi India's official website, Redmi India's social media accounts and on Amazon India.

  • Published: July 28, 2020 12:00 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-9-india-launch-date-price

Xiaomi will be launching the budget Redmi 9 in India on August 4. The company has teased a poster outlining ‘Prime Nine’ hinting that the phone will be launched as part of the Amazon’s Prime Day sale. As of now, the Amazon Prime sale is scheduled to kick off starting August 6, and the phone is set to launch on August 4 at 12noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

The official teaser is up on Xiaomi India’s official website, Redmi India’s social media accounts and on Amazon India. So like every other smartphone from Xiaomi, this too will be available through Amazon and mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi eBook reader passes Bluetooth certifications

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 was launched in China last month. The smartphone features MediaTek’s Helio G80 octa-core processor in the budget pricing in China, and we are expecting the same to be launched in India. As for the pricing, the Redmi 9 Chinese variant price starts at CNY 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The company also launched two more variants of the Redmi 9 in China. These two models include 4GB and 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and features

Talking about the features, we get a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and HD+ resolution. It will run on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The company had launched three variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 in China, and it is likely that all three variants will make it to India as well. These models come with different storage and RAM options include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Other features include a quad-rear-camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2020 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details
Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

News

Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Features

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details

Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

6 कैमरा वाले Vivo V19 को अब 4 हजार रुपये कम में खरीदें, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi 9 भारत में 4 August को होगा लॉन्च, Amazon Prime Day सेल में खरीदें

Airtel (एयरटेल) कस्टमर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है 1GB डाटा, जानें ऑफर

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Realme Narzo 10 आज 4GB रैम+128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 12PM पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details
Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

News

Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G could feature 4,860mAh battery, reveals 3C certification
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen to act like a pointer for presentations: Here is how it will work
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers