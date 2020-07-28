Xiaomi Redmi 9 to launch on August 4 in India: Here are details

Xiaomi will be launching the budget Redmi 9 in India on August 4. The company has teased a poster outlining ‘Prime Nine’ hinting that the phone will be launched as part of the Amazon’s Prime Day sale. As of now, the Amazon Prime sale is scheduled to kick off starting August 6, and the phone is set to launch on August 4 at 12noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

The official teaser is up on Xiaomi India's official website, Redmi India's social media accounts and on Amazon India. So like every other smartphone from Xiaomi, this too will be available through Amazon and mi.com.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 was launched in China last month. The smartphone features MediaTek’s Helio G80 octa-core processor in the budget pricing in China, and we are expecting the same to be launched in India. As for the pricing, the Redmi 9 Chinese variant price starts at CNY 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The company also launched two more variants of the Redmi 9 in China. These two models include 4GB and 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and features

Talking about the features, we get a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and HD+ resolution. It will run on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The company had launched three variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 in China, and it is likely that all three variants will make it to India as well. These models come with different storage and RAM options include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Other features include a quad-rear-camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.