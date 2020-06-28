Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just shared details regarding its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 9. As part of the details, the company just shared the availability regarding the smartphone. This information comes days after the company announced the smartphone on stage. The company shared a poster outlining the sale date, pricing, and other aspects of the sale. According to the poster, the company revealed that the Redmi 9 will hit the shelves on June 30 on multiple retail platforms. We are already aware of the specifications and design for the smartphone. Let’s check out everything regarding the Xiaomi Redmi 9 here. Also Read - Xiaomi is placing 'Made in India' logo to cover store branding: Here's why

Xiaomi Redmi 9 availability details

According to BeTechWise, Xiaomi is all set to hold the first sale for Redmi 9 on June 30. The poster in question showcases the back of the smartphone along with a quad-camera setup and the fingerprint scanner. It comes with the “Redmi 9” title on the top along with the primary highlights of the latest smartphone. These include “High-performance gaming core”, 1080p FHD display, and 5,020mAh battery. The text on the bottom left reveals the sale date, “June 30”. It also outlines that the sale is just three days out”. Xiaomi shared the poster on June 27 and has not shared anything new today, on June 28. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

It is worth noting that we used Google Translate to convert the text to English. So, there may be some inaccuracies in the actual meaning and Google Translate result. The poster also outlined the pricing of the device as 799 RMB or about Rs 8,530. Talking about the features, we get a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and HD+ resolution. Also Read - Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant

Redmi 9 will be available in four colors in the market. It will run on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company will sell three different storage and RAM variants of the device in the market. These include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Other features include a quad-rear-camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. It is also worth noting that the smartphone will go on sale in China. The company has not shared the launch date or availability details for the Indian market at the time of writing.

