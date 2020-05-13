Xiaomi Redmi 9 to sport a 5,000mAh battery

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is working on the launch of a number of unreleased smartphones. As part of the unreleased devices, past information has hinted at an upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9. This device will likely be the successor to the current budget smartphone, the Redmi 8. We have already spotted the smartphone on the official Xiaomi Global website. In the meantime, a new report has surfaced online sharing some new information about the Redmi 9. This information was first in the FCC documents online. Let’s check out the new details for the Xiaomi Redmi 9 here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

Xiaomi Redmi 9 new information leaks; details

According to a report from NashvilleChatter, the FCC certification revealed the battery capacity on the unreleased Redmi 9. Taking a closer look, it seems the smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery. This is similar to the battery capacity on the current Redmi 8. The smartphone comes with model number M2004J19G confirming that it is indeed the Redmi 9. We also get to know that the smartphone will come with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. This likely indicates that the smartphone is just weeks away from the launch. The listing indicates that the smartphone will come with a 4,920mAh rated capacity.

There is no information available on the charging speed on the upcoming smartphone. Previous reports have speculated that Xiaomi will add 10W charging on the Redmi 9 instead of the 18W on the Redmi 8. However, it is unlikely that the company will go ahead with such a significant downgrade.

The new smartphone will likely feature a 6.6-inch display instead of the 6.22-inch display on Redmi 8. Other details reveal that it will come with 4G LTE along with dual-band Wi-Fi. This report also showcased a diagram of the smartphone along with the antenna locations. We will likely get the antennas on the top and the bottom sides of the smartphone.