Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price, specifications and features

During the flash sale, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A will be available with a price label of Rs 6,799.

  Updated: September 16, 2020 12:02 PM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale will take place today and you can get it via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The flash sale will begin at 12:00PM, which is usually the case with almost all the sales. The Redmi 9A is an entry-level phone from Xiaomi and its price in India starts from Rs 6,799. It packs a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, which is also powering the newly launched Redmi 9i phone. Read on to find out everything about the latest handset. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India

The budget phone will be sold in two configurations. During the flash sale, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A will be available with a price label of Rs 6,799. There is also a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 7,499. The Chinese company will be selling the handset in three color options, including Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale at 2 pm today via Amazon; check price, features and offers

Xiaomi is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery, but if you are a gamer, then you get one-day battery life. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has a P2i coating.

  Published Date: September 16, 2020 11:49 AM IST
  Updated Date: September 16, 2020 12:02 PM IST

Best Sellers