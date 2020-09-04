Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale event will begin at 12:00PM today and the device will be available for purchase via Amazon. Interested buyers can also get the new entry-level Redmi phone via Mi.com. The key highlights of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A are a 6.53-inch, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 7,499. It will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. As for the offers, Amazon.in offering a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Cards. One can also get a five percent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, but this is for Prime members. There is also a no-cost EMI option on select cards. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

Xiaomi is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery, but if you are a gamer, then you get one-day battery life. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has a P2i coating.