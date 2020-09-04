comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

  • Updated: September 4, 2020 11:47 AM IST
xiaomi redmi 9a

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale event will begin at 12:00PM today and the device will be available for purchase via Amazon. Interested buyers can also get the new entry-level Redmi phone via Mi.com. The key highlights of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A are a 6.53-inch, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India, offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 7,499. It will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. As for the offers, Amazon.in offering a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Cards. One can also get a five percent discount on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, but this is for Prime members. There is also a no-cost EMI option on select cards. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

Xiaomi is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery, but if you are a gamer, then you get one-day battery life. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has a P2i coating.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 11:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 4, 2020 11:47 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6799

Android v10 (Q)
MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor
13 MP Rear Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

News

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

News

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India
Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming

News

Redmi Note 10 series with 5G-enabled chipsets are coming
Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन 120Hz डिस्प्ले, स्नेपड्रेगन 865+ और Android 11 के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Poco X3 NFC Leaks: लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स आए सामने

Google Play Store और Apple App Store ने भारत में PUBG Mobile ऐप को किया रिमूव

Honor 9S की सेल आज, 723 रुपये की EMI में मिलेगा 2 कैमरा और 32GB स्टोरेज वाला फोन

Xiaomi Redmi 9A की पहली सेल आज, 6,799 रुपये में खरीदें 2 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
News
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

News

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers