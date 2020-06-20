Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9A smartphone in India very soon. The upcoming phone got its BIS certification, which more or less confirms its debut. The Redmi 9A has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and the smartphone has been spotted in multiple certifications these past few weeks. Considering that the device is known as Redmi 9A, it is likely the successor of the Redmi 8A device. Also Read - Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology in an upcoming Black Shark phone

The Redmi 9A spotted on the BIS certification, as per MySmartPrice, reveals that the device is manufactured/assembled or imported from DBG Technology in Reawari, Haryana, India. Moreover, since it has gone through an Indian agency listing, it further affirms that the phone is launching in India, and its launch is imminent. However, it does not reveal any other information regarding the handset. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset seems imminent

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Expected features

The SIRIM certification also showcases some more information on the device’s global variant. The listing reveals that the Redmi 9A has single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, and two SIM card slots. It is worth noting that the Redmi 9A has previously been certified on NBTC, EEC, and IMDA listing as well. Earlier this month, it was also spotted on FCC’s certification process. The Redmi 9A has three listed models for various regions, M2006C3LC (China), M2006C3LI (India), and M2006C3LG (Global). Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

As per the recent leaks and rumors, the Redmi 9A device could pack a 4000mAh battery with a 10W standard charger included in the box. Although, it will have support for up to 18W fast charging. The device is likely to run Android 10 OS with the company’s latest MIUI 12 custom software on top.

While the launch date and other details on the Redmi 9A smartphone are unknown at the moment. We will have to wait and see until more information on the phone gets revealed. Unfortunately, no additional details are known at the moment.

Story Timeline