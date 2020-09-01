Xiaomi will finally launch its new entry-level phone – Redmi 9A in India on September 2, which is tomorrow. Last year, the Chinese company launched the budget Redmi phones at the start of the year. In 2020, the pace of phone launches seems to be a bit slow. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is already available in other markets. It will be available in India via Amazon.in. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Expected price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at RM 359 in Malaysia, which is around Rs 6,300 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company is likely to keep the same price here. But rumors are rife that the Indian market will get the 4GB RAM, so in that case, you can expect the price to start around Rs 8,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications and features

The Redmi 9A was recently launched with a 6.53-inch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It will be backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It runs MIUI 11 instead of MIUI 12, which is a bit surprising. If reports are to believed, the company will launch this entry-level phone with 4GB RAM, which might be the base model.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.