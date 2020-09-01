comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is already available in other markets. It will be available in India via Amazon.in.

  • Updated: September 1, 2020 12:36 PM IST
xiaomi redmi 9a

Xiaomi will finally launch its new entry-level phone – Redmi 9A in India on September 2, which is tomorrow. Last year, the Chinese company launched the budget Redmi phones at the start of the year. In 2020, the pace of phone launches seems to be a bit slow. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is already available in other markets. It will be available in India via Amazon.in. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Expected price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at RM 359 in Malaysia, which is around Rs 6,300 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company is likely to keep the same price here. But rumors are rife that the Indian market will get the 4GB RAM, so in that case, you can expect the price to start around Rs 8,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications and features

The Redmi 9A was recently launched with a 6.53-inch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It will be backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. It runs MIUI 11 instead of MIUI 12, which is a bit surprising. If reports are to believed, the company will launch this entry-level phone with 4GB RAM, which might be the base model. Also Read - Redmi K30 5G could launch in India as OnePlus Nord rival, to be Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in India

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 12:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2020 12:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Android v10 (Q)
MediaTek Helio G25
13 MP Rear Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
News
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced, coming soon with new Poco device

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced, coming soon with new Poco device

PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

Gaming

PUBG Mobile officially announces revamped Erangel coming with Update 1.0

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

How To

WhatsApp Web: How to set Dark Theme for the web version

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch on September 2

Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced, coming soon with new Poco device

Nokia 5.3 on sale today: Price in India, offers, specs

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch on September 2

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch on September 2
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

News

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन 2 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 4 सितंबर को होगी पहली सेल

Samsung का 7000mAh बैटरी वाला Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया 46 रुपये वाला नया प्लान, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Tecno Spark Go 2020 स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Fortnite Season 4 के नए स्कीन्स और प्वाइंट्स ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (POI) हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch on September 2
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch on September 2
Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7

News

Poco X3 to officially launch on September 7
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced, coming soon with new Poco device

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G announced, coming soon with new Poco device
Nokia 5.3 on sale today: Price in India, offers, specs

News

Nokia 5.3 on sale today: Price in India, offers, specs

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers