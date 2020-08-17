Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch Redmi 9A in India. The company recently launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime smartphone, which is priced at Rs 9,999. It is now expected to launch a new phone, which could be priced under Rs 8,000. This will likely be the Xiaomi Redmi 9A phone, as the device has now received Wi-Fi certification. The same smartphone has already received BIS certification. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with model number M2006C3LI. In this, the letter ‘I’ at the end suggests that this could an India-specific variant. As per the listing, the new Redmi phone will have single-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The Redmi 9A, which was launched globally alongside the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C back in June. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Check price in India, specifications

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Xiaomi is yet to confirm India launch details of this entry-level phone. While the Xiaomi Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia with MediaTek G25 chipset, the company is expected to offer better chipset in India. If you are interested in this phone, then read on to know more about what could be the possible specs of this device. Also Read - Micromax teases its comeback once again, could launch phones next month

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications, features

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset ships with Android 10 OS out of the box. Surprisingly, the devices don’t come with MIUI 12 and instead offer MIUI 11. The entry-level phone will be powered by a MediaTek G25 octa-core SoC. Comparatively, the Redmi 9C packs a MediaTek G35 chipset.

The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. For additional storage, the devices support microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera. It even lacks a fingerprint reader, unlike 9C. The Redmi 9A offers support for dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.