Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter has officially announced that the Redmi 9A is launching in India next Wednesday, September 2.

  Published: August 28, 2020 3:01 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-9a-launch-date-india

It turns out, Xiaomi will not launch the rebadged Redmi 9A as Redmi 9i in India, instead the company will use the same marketing name for the device here as well. Earlier today, a report from Pricebaba claimed that the company will bring rebadged Redmi 9A as Redmi 9i in India, just like Redmi 9C got renamed to Redmi 9, but it turns out, the report citing tipster Ishan Aggarwal was incorrect. Also Read - Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Which one should you choose under Rs 10,000?

Xiaomi’s Redmi India Twitter has officially announced that the Redmi 9A is launching in India next Wednesday, September 2. The tweet also mentions ‘Desh ka smartphone’ will go on sale from September 4. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology, will launch with 2021 phones

To recall, Xiaomi globally launched Redmi 9A alongside the Redmi 9C in June, and we have already seen the rebadged Redmi 9C as the Xiaomi Redmi 9 this week.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Expected price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at RM 359 in Malaysia, which translates to around Rs 6,300 for India. The company is likely to keep the same price here, but rumors say the starting model could offer 4GB RAM, so in that case, you can expect the price to start around 8K.

Specifications and features

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The devices ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, running on MIUI 11 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek G25 octa-core chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model globally. In India, the reports suggest the device will get 4GB RAM as a standard. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

For additional storage, the devices support microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9A supports dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 3:01 PM IST

Best Sellers