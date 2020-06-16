With the second half of the year set to start, Xiaomi prepares its launch course in terms of budget-end devices. Given this, the coming weeks will be pivotal for the Chinese firm, which aims to reveal several new smartphones focused on the lower-end of the price segment. Accordingly, the upcoming Xiaomi budget smartphones in 2020 would have the MediaTek Helio G8X series processors, which offers exceptional smartphone performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched for around Rs 8,000 in Malaysia: Check specifications

A recent report from the Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, has revealed interesting details on these new smartphones. Xiaomi is reportedly working on two new smartphone models. Both the listed devices are likely the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 smartphones. As per the leakster, the new upcoming devices could feature MediaTek MT6969T and MT6769V/CT SoC. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

Although, the marketing names for these chipsets are still unknown. We also don’t know the actual names of the upcoming Redmi budget-devices. However, they are said to come with inferior specs than the Redmi 10X 4G. The source reveals that one of these two devices might be the upcoming Redmi 9A, while the other could be the global variant of the recently launched Redmi 9 smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

While the launch date and other details are scarce at the moment, we will have to wait and see until more information on the phone surface. Unfortunately, no additional details on the smartphones are known at the moment.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specification and Features

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 smartphone in Malaysia for around Rs 8,000. It flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth sensor and macro sensors.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

