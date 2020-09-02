comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale, full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and more

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has been launched in India. The entry-level phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India starts from Rs 6,799 and it will go on sale in

  Updated: September 2, 2020 12:33 PM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has been launched in India. The entry-level phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India starts from Rs 6,799 and it will go on sale in India on September 4. The brand will be offering it in three colors, including Mid Night Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. The sale will begin at 12:00PM, which usually the case with most flash sales. It is the first phone in the world to offer the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under the hood. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: Offers and all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 7,499. It will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores as well. Read on to know everything about the new Redmi phone. Also Read - Redmi 9A to launch today: Expected price and specifications of this budget Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications and features

The newly launched Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Xiaomi is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery, but if you are a gamer, then you get one-day battery life. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has P2i coating.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Price
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display-720×1600 HD+
Internal Memory 2GB+32GB
Rear Camera 13 MP Rear Camera
Front Camera 5MP selfie camera
Battery 5000mAh
  Published Date: September 2, 2020 12:20 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 2, 2020 12:33 PM IST

