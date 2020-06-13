Xiaomi Redmi 9A could feature 4,900mAh battery, MIUI 12

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up to launch a number of new devices in the market in the coming months. As part of the launch, the company is preparing everything behind the scenes. According to a new report, details regarding the unannounced Redmi 9A have likely leaked online. This information is based on an FCC document regarding a mystery Xiaomi smartphone. This device comes with an M2006C3LG model number along with MIUI 12. It is not the first time that we have spotted details regarding the supposed Redmi 9 series. Previous reports hinted that the smartphone maker may expand the number of devices under the Redmi 9 banner. The company may launch its Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C along with the regular Redmi 9. Let’s check out details regarding the supposed Xiaomi Redmi 9A here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official; first sale scheduled for June 15

Xiaomi Redmi 9A arrives at FCC; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the likely Redmi 9A has just received the FCC certification. The certification listing also includes additional information hinting at many unannounced features on the upcoming smartphone. Going through the specifications, the device will likely run MIUI 12 out of the box along with a large 4,900mAh battery. This is likely lesser than the 5,000mAh battery that we saw in the Redmi 8A, and 8A Dual. Beyond just the battery capacity, the upcoming device is also likely to feature support for charging at 10W.

It is worth noting that the device will come with support for 18W fast charging technology. However, to be clear, the company may only ship the 10W charging adapter with the smartphone. So, one needs to purchase a dedicated fast charging adapter to get the complete 18W support. The certification listing also hinted at the possible design for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A along with possible camera arrangement. Similar to the 8A Dual, the upcoming device will also feature support for dual cameras and dual SIM cards.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Price 6999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+-720 x 1520 pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

