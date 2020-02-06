comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch set for February 11; features teased
Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi 9A phone on February 11 as the company is calling its upcoming phone as "Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone." Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A with the same tag line.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Redmi 9A launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Redmi phone on February 11, 2020. The company is likely to launch the Redmi 9A phone as the company is calling its upcoming phone as “Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone.” Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A with the same tag line. This further confirms that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 9A phone in India on February 11.

However, a few reports claim that the brand could unveil the Redmi 9 device. The latest teaser from Xiaomi gives out a few details about the upcoming Redmi phone. As per the company’s official website, the new Redmi device will launch with a 5,000mAh battery. Notably, both the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A feature a 5,000mAH battery. The handsets support 18W fast charging and a USB-C port too. Mi.com also suggests that the device will offer a design similar to the Redmi 8A. This also hints that Xiaomi will launch the successor to the Redmi 8A on February 11.

The Redmi 8A offers an “Aura Wave Grip” design, and the Redmi 9 will offer a similar type of design, as per the latest teaser. Redmi India has also used the hashtag #MorePowerToRedmi, hinting at a powerful processor. To recall, the Redmi 8A packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, which is also powering the Redmi 7A device. The Redmi 9A is expected to offer a better processor in comparison to its predecessor.

Redmi has also hinted that the upcoming phone will sport a dual-camera setup at the back. The page says “Dumdaar Camera for perfect portraits.” Besides, Xiaomi could also launch a power bank on February 11. With the popularity of Redmi brand, Xiaomi is tapping into the familiarity of the brand to sell more devices. Xiaomi is also reportedly working on Redmi 9 series. The company is also rumored to be working on a smartwatch and a fitness tracker has already been spotted. It is clear that Redmi will expand beyond smartphones in India this year.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 1:13 PM IST

