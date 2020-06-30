comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Price, full specifications and more
Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Price, full specifications and more

The Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C are expected to launch under Rs 10,000 in India if we look at China and Malaysia prices.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 2:41 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 9 phone and now it has taken wraps off the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C too. So this suggests that Xiaomi could launch three entry-level Redmi phones in India this year. The brand is yet to confirm the Redmi 9 series India launch, but we expect it to launch in the country soon. The Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C are expected to launch under Rs 10,000 in India if we look at China and Malaysia prices.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C: Price details

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at RM 359, which is around Rs 6,330 in India. The device will go on sale in Malaysia via Lazada from July 7. The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (approx Rs 7,560) The device will be available by the end of July. The Redmi 9 was launched with a price label of RM 499, which is roughly Rs 8,800.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C specifications

The Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C come with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. They ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. Surprisingly, the devices don’t come with MIUI 12 and instead offer MIUI 11. The more affordable version has a MediaTek G25 octa-core SoC, whereas the Redmi 9C packs a MediaTek G35 chipset. Both the handsets feature a 5,000mAh battery.

For additional storage, the devices support microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera. It even lacks a fingerprint reader, unlike 9C. The Redmi 9C, on the other hand, sports a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an LED flash. The Redmi 9A and 9C support dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.

