Xiaomi Redmi 9A, RedmiBook India launch today: Live stream details, expected features

Xiaomi is expected to launch Xiaomi Redmi 9A, a power bank, and a RedmiBook in India today. The launch will kick-off at 12:00PM (noon) IST today.

  Published: February 11, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi is expected to launch three devices in India today. The company is expected to launch Xiaomi Redmi 9A, a power bank and a RedmiBook in the country. Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi India launch today via its Mi.com website as well as its social media pages. The launch will kick-off at 12:00PM (noon) IST today. Read on to find out everything about the latest Redmi devices.

Redmi 9A price in India(expected), confirmed features

Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi 9A phone and not Redmi 9. The brand launched the Redmi 8A phone with the tagline “Desh ka Dumdaar Smartphone.” It has been teasing the launch of a new Redmi phone with the same tagline, confirming that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 9A. The entry-level phone will likely be priced under the Rs 10,000 price segment.

Flipkart and Amazon India teasers have already confirmed some of the key specifications of the phone. The Redmi 9A will feature a dual rear camera setup, notched display, textured design, and a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the handset is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC seen on the Realme C3.

Redmi power bank, RedmiBook 13 price in India (expected)

Just recently, Redmi India posted a short video on Twitter, hinting the anticipated launch of the RedmiBook. Today, Xiaomi could launch the RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China in December 2019. The RedmiBook 13 price starts at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 42,300) in China. This price is for the Intel Core-i5-powered model paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD storage option.

As for the power bank, Xiaomi could launch the two power banks that it launched in China in 2019. The company will be selling Redmi 10,000mAh and Redmi 20,000mAh Power Banks at RMB 59 (approximately Rs 600) and RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,000) respectively.

RedmiBook 13 features

In China, the RedmiBook 13 laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display. Under the hood is a 10th generation Intel Core processor. The notebook is available with 8GB of RAM + 512GB of onboard storage option. As per Xiaomi, the RedmiBook 13 can offer 11 hours of battery life on a single charge thanks to its built-in thermal cooling system with a dual heat pipe. Besides, last month, a trademark listing of a RedmiBook was spotted on the Intellectual Property India website, which suggested that India launch will happen soon.

  Published Date: February 11, 2020 9:41 AM IST

