Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

  • Published: September 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Xiaomi’s latest entry-level Redmi 9A will be up for sale once again today at 12:00PM (noon). Earlier this month, the Chinese company launched Redmi 9A at starting Rs 6,799 in India. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India and mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and other IoT products to launch today

The key highlights of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A are a 6.53-inch, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A price is set at Rs 6,799 in India. This price is for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The company is also selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 7,499. It will be available for purchase via mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked ahead of launch

Specifications and features

The newly launched 9A comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The device ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is claiming that users will get up to two days of battery, but if you are a gamer, then you get one-day battery life. For additional storage, the device offers support for a microSD card slot. On the front, you will find a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. At the back, the device only features a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is still no fingerprint reader at the rear panel. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has a P2i coating for water and spill resistance.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST

