Xiaomi is said to working on Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9C phones. It is being reported that the sequel to the Redmi 8 will launch next month. An alleged Xiaomi catalogue suggests that the Redmi 9A could launch in July in the Philippines market. It also revealed the key specifications of the Redmi device. While the exact launch date is unknown, it is also said to launch a few more devices other than the Redmi 9A.

After making its debut in Philippines, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is also expected to launch in India. The alleged Xiaomi catalogue for the mentioned market was shared by an online publication called GizGuide. The features that the cited source has revealed match previous leaks and rumors.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Leaked specifications, expected price

The Redmi 9A is said to launch in India with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It will be paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The entry-level phone is said to offer a 6.53-inch HD+IPS display. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to have a single 13-megapixel rear camera instead of two cameras. The Xiaomi 9A will reportedly be launched in India with a 32GB storage variant with 3GB RAM. Comparatively, the Redmi 9C might offer a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera sensors.

It is worth noting that the device will come with support for 18W fast charging technology. However, to be clear, the company may only ship the 10W charging adapter with the smartphone. Besides, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch details of three phones, including Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C phones. But, a tipster said that devices will be launched “globally as well as in India” soon. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 in China with a price label of RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,500 in India. The Redmi 9A price is expected to be less than this in China and India too.