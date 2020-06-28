Xiaomi is currently working on launching a number of smartphones behind the scenes. As part of recent leaks, these unannounced smartphones are spread across different sub-brands, price points, and target users. One of the most anticipated smartphones that have surfaced online in recent weeks is the entry-level Xiaomi Redmi 9A. It is worth noting that the company has not shared any details regarding the upcoming device in recent announcements. However, the lack of official details is all set to change as per a new report. It looks like the official Xiaomi website has just leaked some details regarding the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check out all the details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi 9A here. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the Windows 10-like ‘Sound Assistant’ on MIUI 12; Everything we know

Xiaomi Redmi 9A specifications leak; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the official Xiaomi Philippines website has just shared the highlights of the upcoming smartphone. This leak comes weeks after we spotted the rumored device on certification websites and other leaks. Taking a closer look at the leak, the company accidentally outlined its latest product catalog on the website. As per the report, the website placed the Redmi 9A in the “coming soon” tab. The brochure shared details regarding the devices launching in July-August. This likely means that the device is launching in the coming months, if not weeks. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

Checking the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature a 6.53-inch display with HD+ resolution and drop-notch design. The smartphone will run on MediaTek G25 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU. We will also get a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Beyond this, the company will also add a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back along with a LED flash Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon; appears on BIS and SIRIM certification database

Moving ahead, the Redmi 9A will also sport a 5,000mAh battery. The company is also expected to add Android 10-based MIUI 12 on the smartphone. The listing also features a product image. However, we are not sure if it is the new Redmi 9A or a place-holder image with an identical Redmi 8A. Other reports have also hinted that the device will come with 10W charging technology.

