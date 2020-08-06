comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online: Check details
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online: Check details

News

The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration (NFC) of the Redmi 9C could cost EUR 129, which is roughly Rs 11,470 in India.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 5:02 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 9C smartphone in a few markets. Now, it is being said that the company has plans to offer an NFC variant of this budget phone. Tipster Sudhanshu has also leaked the price and renders of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C ahead of the official launch. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration (NFC) of the Redmi 9C could cost EUR 129, which is roughly Rs 11,470 in India. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

The price of the NFC version seems to be 10 euros more than the original version. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C was originally launched with a price tag of €119 (approximately Rs 10,580). The smartphone will have the same design as the original one. It is currently whether the same device will also make its way to other markets like India. Read on to know more about this handset. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Redmi 9C specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS out of the box. Surprisingly, the device doesn’t come with MIUI 12 and instead offers MIUI 11. The budget Redmi phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. There is a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This is not surprising as these days one will find the same capacity in many low-priced phones. Also Read - Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

For additional storage, the device has a dedicated microSD card slot. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For biometric authentication, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint reader as well. The Redmi 9C has three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an LED flash. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C offers support for dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Features Redmi 9C
Price
Chipset Media Tek Helio G 35
OS
Display 6.53-inch HD + Drop Dot Display
Internal Memory 3GB RAM and 64 internal storage
Rear Camera 13 MP AI Triple Camera
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 5000mah
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 5:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Media Tek Helio G 35
13 MP AI Triple Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

News

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips launched

Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips launched

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

News

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

News

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review : मिड बजट सेगमेंट में बेहतर है कैमरा क्वालिटी

रिव्यू

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review : मिड बजट सेगमेंट में बेहतर है कैमरा क्वालिटी
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

Realme 6i Camera Review : अफोर्डेबल प्राइस पर बेस्ट कैमरा क्वालिटी

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

रहस्यमी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, हो सकता है एक और सस्ता फोन लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
News
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

News

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date
OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

News

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements
Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

News

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers