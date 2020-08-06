Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 9C smartphone in a few markets. Now, it is being said that the company has plans to offer an NFC variant of this budget phone. Tipster Sudhanshu has also leaked the price and renders of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C ahead of the official launch. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration (NFC) of the Redmi 9C could cost EUR 129, which is roughly Rs 11,470 in India. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

The price of the NFC version seems to be 10 euros more than the original version. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C was originally launched with a price tag of €119 (approximately Rs 10,580). The smartphone will have the same design as the original one. It is currently whether the same device will also make its way to other markets like India. Read on to know more about this handset.

Redmi 9C specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS out of the box. Surprisingly, the device doesn't come with MIUI 12 and instead offers MIUI 11. The budget Redmi phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. There is a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This is not surprising as these days one will find the same capacity in many low-priced phones.

For additional storage, the device has a dedicated microSD card slot. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For biometric authentication, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint reader as well. The Redmi 9C has three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an LED flash. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C offers support for dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

