Xiaomi Redmi 9i could be rebadged model of global Redmi 9A for India, reportedly launching soon

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations in India.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 10:13 AM IST
After the rebadged Redmi 9C as Redmi 9 in India, Xiaomi could now bring the Redmi 9A as Redmi 9i in the country. According to a report by Pricebaba, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another budget smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9i in India soon. This is likely to be a rebadged model of the global Redmi 9A. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

As per report, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations in India. Additionally, the Redmi 9i is said to come in three color options of Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Since the Redmi 9i is speculated to be the same model of Redmi 9A, we can expect following specifications and features for it. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited time: Check India price, specs

Redmi 9A: Specifications and features

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The devices ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, running on MIUI 11 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek G25 octa-core chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model globally. In India, the report suggests Xiaomi Redmi 9i to get 4GB RAM as a standard. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For additional storage, the devices support microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9A supports dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack.

  Published Date: August 28, 2020 10:13 AM IST

