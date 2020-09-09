comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15: Expected features
Xiaomi Redmi 9i India launch on September 15: Expected features and more

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi-9i

Xiaomi is all set to launch yet another budget phone. The company has announced on Twitter that the new Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be launched in India on September 15. While the specifications and features of the device are under wraps, the company has published a dedicated page, revealing some details. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be available for purchase via Flipkart as well as Mi.com. Also Read - Jio likely to launch affordable Android phones in India by Dec 2020: Report

The device is confirmed to be available with a 4GB RAM option. The image that the brand has shared shows that the Xiaomi Redmi 9i will launch with a waterdrop-style notched display. The notch will house the selfie camera. There is also a headphone jack on the top of the phone, which you can clearly see. It is also confirmed to ship with MIUI 12 software out of the box. Also Read - Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices; check out what's new

The upcoming Redmi smartphone will be offered in blue color. The company is likely to offer the device in color variants too. It is teased to pack a big display and offer support for storage expansion using a microSD card. The teaser hints that the smartphone might come with gaming-centric features, and have a large battery as well. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi is likely to reveal a few specifications of the phone. Also Read - Flipkart shares customer behavior insights post coronavirus lockdown; here is everything we know

In the past few weeks, the Chinese company launched Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime devices. These handsets come with affordable price tags. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in India is also expected to be under Rs 10,000 segment. The price details, full specifications, and sale details of the Redmi 9i will be revealed at the launch event, which will take on September 15 at 12:00PM.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9
Price 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Display Dot Drop display- 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display-720×1600 HD+
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 13 MP AI Dual Camera + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera 5MP selfie camera
Battery 5000mah
