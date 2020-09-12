comscore Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of India launch
Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

Xiaomi Redmi 9i is tipped to be more expensive than the Redmi 9A, and the price of the phone could start from Rs 7,999.

  Published: September 12, 2020 10:56 AM IST
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15, but before they do that, the price is already leaked. It is said that the Redmi 9i will be slightly more expensive than the Redmi 9A, and the price of the phone will start from Rs 7,999, reports 91mobiles. The handset is tipped to come in two configurations models starting with 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launching soon, expected under Rs 9,000

Xiaomi India’s dedicated microsite reveals that the Redmi 9i will sport a Dot Drop screen, 4GB of RAM, a large battery, and will run MIUI 12 out-of-the box. The phone is likely to be launched in three color options of Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be available for purchase via mi.com as well as Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi Eco Active T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

It is teased that the smartphone will pack a big display and offer support for storage expansion using a microSD card. The teaser hints Xiaomi Redmi 9i will coming with gaming-centric features, and have a large battery as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

In the past few weeks, the Chinese company launched Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime devices. These handsets come with affordable price tags. The Redmi 9i price in India is also expected to be under Rs 10,000 segment. The price details, full specifications, and sale details of the Xiaomi Redmi 9i will be revealed at the launch event, which will take on September 15 at 12:00PM (noon).

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Xiaomi Redmi 9 Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Price 9999 8999 6799
Chipset Media Tek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor
OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10 MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Android v10 (Q)
Display 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display -1,080×2,340 pixels Dot Drop display- 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display-720×1600 HD+ 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display-1600×720 HD+
Internal Memory 4GB + 64GB 4GB + 64GB 2GB+32GB
Rear Camera 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor 13 MP AI Dual Camera + 2MP depth sensor 13 MP Rear Camera
Front Camera 8 Megapixel 5MP selfie camera 5MP selfie camera
Battery 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging 5000mah 5020mAh
Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch
Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch
