The Xiaomi Redmi 9i has been launched in India. This basically a rebranded version of the global Redmi 9A smartphone. The latest budget phone from Xiaomi comes with a big display with a waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi has added a MediaTek Helio G25 processor chipset under the hood. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in India starts from Rs 8,299 and it will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com. The new Redmi device will be sold in blue color. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Price in India

The Chinese company is selling the phone in two storage models. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,299. The Redmi 9i will be up for sale on September 18 at 12:00PM via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi.com. It will also be available via offline retail stores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Specifications, features

The Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a textured back, which we have seen on entry-level phones from Xiaomi. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, running on MIUI 12 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. The Redmi 9i has been launched with 4GB RAM as a standard. It comes in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. It is expandable up to 512GB. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

For additional storage, the devices support a microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9i supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and an IR blaster. The phone supports a 3.5mm audio jack and has the physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. You also get a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with TUV certification and P2i coating.