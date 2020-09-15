comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

  • Updated: September 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Redmi-9i

Gizmochina

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i has been launched in India. This basically a rebranded version of the global Redmi 9A smartphone. The latest budget phone from Xiaomi comes with a big display with a waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi has added a MediaTek Helio G25 processor chipset under the hood. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i price in India starts from Rs 8,299 and it will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com. The new Redmi device will be sold in blue color. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Price in India

The Chinese company is selling the phone in two storage models. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,299. The Redmi 9i will be up for sale on September 18 at 12:00PM via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi.com. It will also be available via offline retail stores. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Specifications, features

The Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers a textured back, which we have seen on entry-level phones from Xiaomi. The device ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, running on MIUI 12 version. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. The Redmi 9i has been launched with 4GB RAM as a standard. It comes in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. It is expandable up to 512GB. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi 9i price leaked, key specifications teased ahead of September 15 launch

For additional storage, the devices support a microSD card slot. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi 9A only packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and comes without a fingerprint reader. The Redmi 9i supports a dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and an IR blaster. The phone supports a 3.5mm audio jack and has the physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. You also get a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with TUV certification and P2i coating.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 12:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
Opinions
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Priv for members

News

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Priv for members

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Most Popular

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Priv for members

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X3 इस तारीख को हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, 20 हजार से कम हो सकती है कीमत

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G और कई प्रोडक्ट्स इस तारीख को होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 9i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 8,299 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

5-कैमरे के साथ Realme C17 अगले सप्ताह होगा लॉन्च, सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 3.4 और Nokia 2.4, 22 सितंबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9i launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and other details
OnePlus introduces Red Cable Priv for members

News

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Priv for members
HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online
Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect
ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

News

ColorOS 11 with Android 11 update list released

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers