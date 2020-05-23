Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi AirDots S TWS earphones will debut in India on May 26. The new Bluetooth earbuds that arrived as the successor to the Redmi AirDots Standard Edition back in April has now been teased on Amazon India. The teaser on the e-commerce site suggests that the Redmi AirDots S will debut as an Amazon exclusive product. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

Amazon India has also notably used the hashtag #NoStringsAttrached, pointing to the upcoming launch event by Xiaomi. The event will take place in China on May 26, where the Chinese giant is likely to bring its range of connected devices alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 10X smartphone launch. The event will begin at 12:00PM IST in India and will be streamed live on company's social channels.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India CEO, has also confirmed in his official Twitter profile that Redmi will take advantage of the event and announce a new headset in the country. The attached teaser already makes it clear that it could be the new Redmi AirDots S.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S

Unlike its predecessor, the new Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S will have dual-host connectivity instead of the single-host or master-slave. This means that the two earbuds will simultaneously connect to the mobile, improving stability and slightly increasing the battery life usage.

The gadget has also gained support for a new game mode, with low latency. Xiaomi promises a more stable connection thanks to the Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. The multifunctional side buttons serve both earbuds to control the sound, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant.

With IPX6 sweat certification, the Redmi AirDots S has 7.2 mm drivers and integrated microphones. The device also comes with a DSP (digital signal processor) to reduce ambient noise during calls. The company claims a battery life that could last 4 hours in continuously listening to music. And the case guarantees an additional 12 hours of extra charge.