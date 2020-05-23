comscore Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of May 26 launch
News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of May 26 launch

News

The teaser on the e-commerce site suggests that the Redmi AirDots S will come as an Amazon Exclusive product.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 10:19 AM IST
Redmi Air Dots S

Redmi AirDots S TWS earphones will debut in India on May 26. The new Bluetooth earbuds that arrived as the successor to the Redmi AirDots Standard Edition back in April has now been teased on Amazon India. The teaser on the e-commerce site suggests that the Redmi AirDots S will debut as an Amazon exclusive product. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

Amazon India has also notably used the hashtag #NoStringsAttrached, pointing to the upcoming launch event by Xiaomi. The event will take place in China on May 26, where the Chinese giant is likely to bring its range of connected devices alongside the Xiaomi Redmi 10X smartphone launch. The event will begin at 12:00PM IST in India and will be streamed live on company’s social channels. Also Read - Redmi follows Poco to tease launch of true wireless earbuds; could be Redmi AirDots

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India CEO, has also confirmed in his official Twitter profile that Redmi will take advantage of the event and announce a new headset in the country. The attached teaser already makes it clear that it could be the new Redmi AirDots S. Also Read - Poco Pop Buds name revealed, could actually be the Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2 SE

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S

Unlike its predecessor, the new Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S will have dual-host connectivity instead of the single-host or master-slave. This means that the two earbuds will simultaneously connect to the mobile, improving stability and slightly increasing the battery life usage.

The gadget has also gained support for a new game mode, with low latency. Xiaomi promises a more stable connection thanks to the Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. The multifunctional side buttons serve both earbuds to control the sound, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review: A must have for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users

Also Read

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review: A must have for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users

With IPX6 sweat certification, the Redmi AirDots S has 7.2 mm drivers and integrated microphones. The device also comes with a DSP (digital signal processor) to reduce ambient noise during calls. The company claims a battery life that could last 4 hours in continuously listening to music. And the case guarantees an additional 12 hours of extra charge.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 10:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
News
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

How To

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा ये फोन

Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

इस तरह से 6 महीने के लिए फ्री में पा सकते हैं YouTube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Xiaomi स्मार्ट TV की PatchWall पर मिलेगा SonyLIV का कंटेंट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
News
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom
Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

News

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people