Xiaomi set to launch wireless earphones in India today

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earphones in India today. The launch event of the audio product from Xiaomi will take place today at 12:00PM. The launch will kick off in about 55 minutes from now, as per the live stream link shared by the company. Xiaomi’s Global VP Manu Kumar Jain recently announced the launch of a new category under the Redmi brand in India.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the name of the product, but teasers have hinted that a new set of Redmi-branded wireless earbuds will launch in India today. It is being rumored that Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones could debut in India that was recently launched in China. The audio product will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S: Features

The new Xiaomi Redmi AirDots S will have dual-host connectivity instead of the single-host or master-slave. This means that the two earbuds will simultaneously connect to the mobile, improving stability and slightly increasing the battery life usage.

The gadget has also gained support for a new game mode, with low latency. Xiaomi promises a more stable connection thanks to the Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. The multifunctional side buttons serve both earbuds to control the sound, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant.

With IPX6 sweat certification, the Redmi AirDots S has 7.2 mm drivers and integrated microphones. The device also comes with a DSP (digital signal processor) to reduce ambient noise during calls. The company claims a battery life that could last 4 hours in continuously listening to music. And the case guarantees an additional 12 hours of extra charge.