Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Earbuds S has crossed 100,000 units in just seven days, and you can still get the wireless earbuds via Mi.com.

Redmi Earbuds S Review 1

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Earbuds S has crossed 100,000 units in just seven days, which sounds impressive. The Chinese brand claims that this is nearly 15 percent of the overall TWS industry shipments in a quarter. Xiaomi Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain noted this via its official Twitter handle. The audio product is still available for purchase and you can get it via Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: Features, specifications

In terms of features, the Redmi Earbuds S comes with automatic second connection, single and double use, and a dedicated gaming mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 but lacks instant pairing. You will have to take the buds out of the case and manually pair via Bluetooth setting. The company also claims that the earbuds can manage 12 hours of playback on a single charge of the whole unit including the case.

Watch: Realme Watch Review

The Redmi Earbuds S features 7.2mm driver and DSP noise reduction for better call experience. They are tuned towards bass and are set to cater to content consumed by a bulk of Indian consumers. The earbuds themselves are rated to last for four hours and you can get up to 12 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also have physical buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. These earbuds are also IPX4 rated, making them splash proof and usable even at the gym or during workout.

Xiaomi seems to be following a three-pronged strategy in India’s true wireless earbuds market. It started with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and has now added Redmi Earbud S as a budget offering. It will soon add Poco Pop Buds as the third offering targeting a different market vertical. With Redmi covering the base of the market, Xiaomi and Poco will cater to the higher end of the price spectrum. With the demand for true wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 2,000 price segment growing, Redmi has a true shot at reaching a critical mass.

