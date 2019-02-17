Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855

Xiaomi is on full throttle when it comes to working on a future smartphone. According to a recent report, the company hinted that it may launch a smartphone with a pop-up camera. This information was revealed by Wang Teng Thomas, the product director for the company while talking to users on Chinese social media website Weibo. According to the report, he stated that the company may launch a device with such a design depending on the demand. The translated text added that such a design in a trade-off for the company but popularity may push the company to launch such a phone.

As pointed in a report by GizmoChina, the company applied for a patent for such a design back in 2015. The company has already launched a smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with the slider design, however, it is different from the traditional slider designs in the market. The design in Mi MIX 3 is manual and users have to slide in and out the camera depending on their needs. The function is not motorized as we have seen in Vivo NEX, or Oppo Find X. If the device design does not gain popularity then it is likely that the company may not work on such as design.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Another report by GizmoChina reaffirmed that Redmi, the newly formed sub-brand of Xiaomi is working on a new device with Snapdragon 855 SoC. This somewhat confirms that the company and its sub-brands are working on six Snapdragon 855 SoC powered devices. This includes the soon to be released Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, suspected Mi MIX 4, the next Black Shark gaming smartphone, possible Poco F2, and the recently revealed Redmi smartphone.

This is not the first time that we have received this information but the confirmation comes from Lu Weibing, the Vice-President of Xiaomi and Head of Redmi. The confirmation comes days after the company revealed that it will launch its Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro in China after Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The company is also all set to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28, 2019.