Xiaomi Redmi flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 may launch on May 13: Report

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand in China is said to be working on a flagship smartphone. The upcoming Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone has leaked several times, and it is said to sport a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device is rumored to make its debut on May 14 in China. However, as per Tang Mu, General Manager of Xiaomi Smart Hardware Division, the Chinese company may launch its Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone on May 13 in the country.

Furthermore, Gizmochina reported that the company might also launch “one more thing” alongside the flagship phone. It is unknown as to which device Xiaomi might be planning to launch. There is a possibility that we might get to see an IoT-powered smart home device. Besides, just yesterday, a protective cover of the alleged Redmi K20 Pro smartphone was spotted online. Rumors claim that this is the same device which will be Redmi’s upcoming flagship phone.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is expected to offer a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back of the phone. Rumors are rife that the handset will be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. As is the case with other flagship smartphones, the upcoming Redmi phone is also likely to sport an in-display fingerprint reader.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

There could be a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to most of the Xiaomi smartphones. It will also reportedly offer support for 27W fast charging. A few reports claim that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and support NFC too. Separately, Xiaomi is soon expected to take the wraps off a smartphone with Snapdragon 700 series. A report highlighted that the new Mi A3 series might house either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 chipsets.