comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 may launch on May 13: Report
News

Xiaomi Redmi flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 may launch on May 13: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi might also launch "one more thing" alongside its flagship Snapdragon 855-powered phone. There is a possibility that we might get to see an IoT-powered smart home device.

  • Published: May 7, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Redmi by Xiaomi logo

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand in China is said to be working on a flagship smartphone. The upcoming Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone has leaked several times, and it is said to sport a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device is rumored to make its debut on May 14 in China. However, as per Tang Mu, General Manager of Xiaomi Smart Hardware Division, the Chinese company may launch its Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone on May 13 in the country.

Furthermore, Gizmochina reported that the company might also launch “one more thing” alongside the flagship phone. It is unknown as to which device Xiaomi might be planning to launch. There is a possibility that we might get to see an IoT-powered smart home device. Besides, just yesterday, a protective cover of the alleged Redmi K20 Pro smartphone was spotted online. Rumors claim that this is the same device which will be Redmi’s upcoming flagship phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update with April security patch

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update with April security patch

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is expected to offer a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back of the phone. Rumors are rife that the handset will be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. As is the case with other flagship smartphones, the upcoming Redmi phone is also likely to sport an in-display fingerprint reader.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

There could be a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to most of the Xiaomi smartphones. It will also reportedly offer support for 27W fast charging. A few reports claim that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and support NFC too. Separately, Xiaomi is soon expected to take the wraps off a smartphone with Snapdragon 700 series. A report highlighted that the new Mi A3 series might house either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 chipsets.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
News
Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

News

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Gaming

PUBG has been banned by 4 countries, two of which have unbanned it already

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13

News

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update
HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?

HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?
HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?

HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई OnePlus 7 की कीमत, OnePlus 7 Pro का नया वेरिएंट भी दिखाई दिया

Akshaya Tritiya 2019 आज : घर बैठे ऐसे ऑनलाइन खरीदें 24 कैरेट गोल्ड, फ्री मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का सोना

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया OnePlus 7 Pro का नया कलर वेरिएंट

ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Amazon Summer Sale : Samsung Galaxy M30 की फ्लैश सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13
News
Redmi Snapdragon 855 phone to debut on May 13
Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online

News

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

News

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 10.3 stable update
OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 7 India pricing leaks ahead of launch