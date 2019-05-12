comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 to launch with Android Q Beta support
News

Xiaomi Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 to launch with Android Q Beta support

News

The new announcements at Google I/O 2019 revealed that Google for the first time ever is going make Android Q beta available on 21 devices from 13 different brands. This is huge step up from the previous year when only Pixel and Nexus devices would get the update.

  • Published: May 12, 2019 11:57 AM IST
XIaomi android q beta

This year’s Google I/O 2019 was an extensive affair with multiple announcements. And the one that topped the was the announcement of the new Android OS version and the list of devices that will be getting the Android Q beta support which has been increased to 21 devices from 13 different brands. Under the Xiaomi brand, both Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G have been touted to get the Android Q Beta. And according to Redmi GM Lu Weibing, the Xiaomi sub-brand in China, the flagship smartphone that they have been working on, will also get Android Q beta and a beta version of MIUI.

According to previous reports, the upcoming Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone has leaked several times, and it is said to sport a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device is rumored to make its debut on May 14 in China. However, as per Tang Mu, General Manager of Xiaomi Smart Hardware Division, the Chinese company may launch its Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi smartphone on May 13 in the country.

Furthermore, Gizmochina reported that the company might also launch “one more thing” alongside the flagship phone. It is unknown as to which device Xiaomi might be planning to launch. There is a possibility that we might get to see an IoT-powered smart home device. Besides, earlier reports showed, a protective cover of the alleged Redmi K20 Pro smartphone was spotted online. Rumors claim that this is the same device which will be Redmi’s upcoming flagship phone.

Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video

Also Read

Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is expected to offer a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back of the phone. Rumors are rife that the handset will be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. As is the case with other flagship smartphones, the upcoming Redmi phone is also likely to sport an in-display fingerprint reader.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

There could be a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to most of the Xiaomi smartphones. It will also reportedly offer support for 27W fast charging. A few reports claim that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and support NFC too. Separately, Xiaomi is soon expected to take the wraps off a smartphone with Snapdragon 700 series. A report highlighted that the new Mi A3 series might house either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 chipsets.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2019 11:57 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta
News
Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

News

Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

News

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaks

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit

Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta

News

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta
Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit

News

Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit
Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28

News

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28
Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR

News

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR
Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के ये स्मार्टफोन्स अब ओपन सेल में बिक्री के लिए हैं उपलब्ध, नहीं करना होगा इंतजार

Google Doodle Mothers Day : Google ने मदर्स डे पर भारत में नहीं अन्य देशों में बनाया ये शानदार डूडल

IPL 2019 Final MIvsCSK : अमेजन एप पर लगाए जीतने वाली टीम का अनुमान और जीतें 25 हजार रुपये

जानें कैसे ढूंढे अपना पोलिंग बूथ ऑनलाई और वोट डालने की पूरी प्रक्रिया

Cockroach Challenge : वायरल हो रहा कॉकरोच चैलेंज, कॉकरोच के साथ सेल्फी अपलोड कर रहे हैं यूजर्स

News

Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaks
News
Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaks
Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta

News

Upcoming Redmi flagship to support Android Q beta
Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

News

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung
Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit

News

Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit
Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video

News

Asus ZenFone 6 dual-slider design leaked in video