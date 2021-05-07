Xiaomi recently revealed its budget Redmi Note 10 series with AMOLED display, a first for the company. This habit of including AMOLED screens in place of LCD seems to go on as the company has confirmed it won’t launch a Redmi flagship with LCD displays. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Review: Kills the need to spend more

The confirmation came out via a poll conducted by Redmi’s general manager and Xiaomi VP Liu Weibing on Weibo. Here are the details. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S budget smartphone to launch in India on May 13: Here's what we know

Redmi phones to stick to AMOLED screens

As per a report by MyDrivers, the poll asked users to select from LCD and LED displays. The answer was obvious: the latter. Following this, Weibing responded to a user’s query on whether or not a Redmi phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 will get an LCD screen. The answer was no. Instead, the user was recommended the Redmi K30s for an LCD screen, which is still available to buy in China. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 40,000 in May 2021: iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R and more

This gives us an inkling that Redmi phones will henceforth come with AMOLED screens only, thus ditching the LCD ones altogether. Considering the popularity of AMOLED displays, especially in budget phones, this is a likely decision.

Although, Xiaomi has confirmed for only the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone and we don’t have the same for other future Redmi devices.

Existing Redmi phones with AMOLED screens

To recall, Xiaomi currently has the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max with AMOLED screens. They are also the first Redmi budget phones to get one. Even the mid-to-high range Mi 11 series get an AMOLED display.

The Redmi Note 10S, which is expected to make its entry in India on May 13 will also come with an AMOLED screen among other features.

Apart from this, the same strategy has been adopted for the Realme 8 series (consisting of the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro) that comes with a Super AMOLED display and acts as a direct rival to the Redmi Note 10 smartphones.