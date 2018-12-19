Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

Xiaomi embraced stock Android with the launch of Mi A1 based on Android One program last year. The company followed up with the launch of Mi A2 early this year and is now set to embrace Android Go program as well. An upcoming Redmi smartphone based on Android Go with model number M1903C3GG has been certified with Singapore’s IMDA, FCC in the US and Russia’s EEC.

The listing for the smartphone, currently called as Redmi Go, suggests it will run Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), making it not only Xiaomi’s first Android Go smartphone but also the first to run Android Go edition of Pie. It will support dual-SIM connectivity, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and is expected to pack just 1GB of RAM. The listings suggest the smartphone will measure 141 x 71mm in dimensions and and the Redmi Go is also tipped to pack a display smaller than 6-inches diagonally.

The details of Redmi Go were first spotted by Nashville Chatter and it claims the smartphone could be priced under €100 when it goes on sale. The listings indicate that the Redmi Go could end up being Android Go version of the Redmi 6A.

There is not a great deal information about this smartphone but it does indicate Xiaomi’s plans to support Google’s Android One and Android Go program. When Xiaomi launched Mi A1, Google’s Android One program got a huge boost. If Xiaomi indeed launches an Android Go-branded smartphone then the program will get renewed interest from Android smartphone makers.

Since Android Go is designed for entry-level phones, we could expect a single rear camera setup and just 8GB of internal storage. There is also a possibility of the device coming with a smaller display and might stick to 16:9 aspect ratio as opposed to 18:9 aspect ratio seen on newer devices. Xiaomi has scheduled an event in China on December 24 for the launch of Xiaomi Play and we might see this device there.