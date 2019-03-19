comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level Android Go smartphone launched at Rs 4,499: Availability, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level Android Go smartphone launched at Rs 4,499: Availability, specifications

Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash.

  Published: March 19, 2019 1:05 PM IST
Xiaomi has officially launched its Redmi Go smartphone today in India. The entry-level Android Go edition smartphone was first released earlier this year in select markets. It is Xiaomi’s most affordable offering in India with a price tag of Rs 4,499. The handset runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price, availability and launch offers

The Redmi Go has been priced at Rs 4,499 in India. It will be available on Flipkart and Xiaomi‘s own store mi.com from March 22 at 12:00PM. Buyers will be able to choose from blue and black color variants. Buyers will also be entitled to cashback from Reliance Jio, and up to 100GB of free mobile data.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 1:05 PM IST

