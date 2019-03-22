Xiaomi Redmi Go first flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com; Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi’s most affordable Redmi Go smartphone will be up for the first sale today in India. The entry-level Android Go edition Xiaomi Redmi Go will cost you Rs 4,499. You can purchase it on Flipkart and Xiaomi‘s own store mi.com today at 12:00PM. The company will also make it available through offline Mi Stores from today, March 22. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) OS, which is specifically built for smartphones with low RAM and memory configurations.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Launch offers

Priced at Rs 4,499, Xiaomi Redmi Go comes in two color option of Blue and Black. Consumers will be able to get a cashback from Reliance Jio worth Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB of free mobile data along with the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go packs a standard 5-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, you’ll get Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 SoC, which has a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz. The affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset supports over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi.

In the photography department, Xiaomi has added an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options on the device includes 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.