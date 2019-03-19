Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch: Here is how to watch the live stream, expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its first Android Go Edition device, the Xiaomi Redmi Go in the Indian market. The company is set to reveal the device at a launch event in New Delhi at 12 noon. The company has already launched the device in a few countries across the globe. This is likely to take on the entry-level and budget segment of devices while aiming at first-time smartphone buyers or users who just want a backup Android device without spending much. The company is marketing the device with the hashtag “#AapkiNayiDuniya” to differentiate it from the Redmi lineup with proper Android experience that launched with “#DeshKaNayaSmartphone”

Xiaomi Redmi Go Live Stream

Similar to the previous smartphone launched, the company will live stream the event on different social media platforms ranging from YouTube to Facebook. The company has already added a dedicated landing page for the launch of its official website. We have embedded the YouTube live stream link and the Facebook stream here so that you can watch the live stream. You can also join us at 12 noon for the launch live blog that we will be running along with the launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

We are already aware of the specifications and the design of the Xiaomi Redmi Go as the company has already launched the device in the international market. As previously reported, the device will come with a 5-inch IPS LCD screen along with HD resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio. The device will come with a thick notch on the top and bottom, unlike the Redmi 7 series that we have seen this year. According to the specifications, the Redmi Go will be powered by Snapdragon 425 with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Xiaomi has also added a dedicated microSD card slot on the device with a capacity of up to 128GB cards.

In the camera department, Redmi Go will come with an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the device along with an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel camera unit on the front for selfies. The highlight of the device will be that it will come with Android Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It is a specialized version of the operating system to run on devices with weak hardware. For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, GPS, and a microUSB port. The device will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Go pricing

The company is likely to price the device between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000. This will put Xiaomi against the likes of other Android Go-powered devices in the market including Nokia 1, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. The company will also be ready to compete with upcoming devices like the Nokia 1 Plus in this segment while providing an even more affordable offering.