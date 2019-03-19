comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI
Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go platform will merit the use of stock Android over MIUI on budget devices.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 10:46 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, will become official today. Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on an Android Go device called Redmi Go since last year and at an event in New Delhi today, the company will pull the covers off the device. The Redmi Go will join a small number of devices that are based on Google’s Android Go platform. With Redmi Go, Xiaomi is expanding its collaboration with Google after closely working with the Mountain View-based company on Android One devices.

The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST but it is expected to begin around 12.30PM IST. The cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi in India right now is the Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999. It needs to be seen whether the Redmi Go hits the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment considering it is pegged to feature a smaller 5-inch display and use Snapdragon 425 mobile platform. It is also tipped to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The company has confirmed that it will run Android Oreo Go Edition and could be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Redmi Go launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.

Karthekayan Iyer March 19, 201911:34 am

Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone in India is the Redmi 6A with MIUI. Can Redmi Go beat that with stock Android but lower specifications? That’s will be the big question ahead of today’s launch. In the meanwhile, here is our review of Redmi 6A: https://bit.ly/2ETWjJW

Karthekayan Iyer March 19, 201911:22 am

ICYMI – Here is our review of Redmi Note 7 Pro: https://www.bgr.in/reviews/xiaomi-redmi-note-7-pro-review-just-about-right/

Karthekayan Iyer March 19, 201911:07 am

Hey there, you are early. The launch is expected to start at 12:00PM IST. What do you think will be the price of Redmi Go? Tweet to us @BGRIndia

