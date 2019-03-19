Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

Xiaomi Redmi Go, the first Android Go smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, will become official today. Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on an Android Go device called Redmi Go since last year and at an event in New Delhi today, the company will pull the covers off the device. The Redmi Go will join a small number of devices that are based on Google’s Android Go platform. With Redmi Go, Xiaomi is expanding its collaboration with Google after closely working with the Mountain View-based company on Android One devices.

The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST but it is expected to begin around 12.30PM IST. The cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi in India right now is the Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999. It needs to be seen whether the Redmi Go hits the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment considering it is pegged to feature a smaller 5-inch display and use Snapdragon 425 mobile platform. It is also tipped to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The company has confirmed that it will run Android Oreo Go Edition and could be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

We will be bringing you all the announcements from the Redmi Go launch event. Follow this space for all the real-time updates.