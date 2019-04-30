comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Go may soon be available for purchase on Big Bazaar

Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch LCD display with HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz, 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

  Published: April 30, 2019 8:47 PM IST
Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain has just teased that the company may put its cheapest entry-level smartphone in the India market, the Xiaomi Redmi Go on sale on Big Bazaar. Jain took to his official Twitter account to teaser this announcement. Similar to past announcements Jain did not directly give away that the Xiaomi Redmi Go will be on sale on Big Bazaar but he did term the place as “best and BIGgest Bazaar” in India. To ramp up the hype, he asked his followers and Xiaomi fans to guess the place where the device was set to go on sale.

Taking a look at the announcement, if the company indeed puts its Xiaomi Redmi Go on sale on Big Bazaar then this will be a significant move for the company. For some context, Big Bazaar is a retail chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores across India. The retail chain has more than 260 stores in about 120 cities across the country. This will also ensure that a larger number of potential customers will get to see and experience the cheapest device that Xiaomi has to sell.

The interesting thing to note here is that availability in Big Bazaar will target users who are not really online buyers and still want to go to stores to make their purchases. In addition to that, the decision to put Redmi Go is good as it is good quality, an inexpensive smartphone that first-time smartphone buyers or the ones looking for an inexpensive backup phone can buy without any hesitation. As previously reported, the device is priced at Rs 4,499 and comes in two colors including Blue and Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Go comes with a 5-inch LCD display with HD (720×1280 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz, 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot with support for cards with capacity up to 128GB. The smartphone supports over 20 regional languages and comes with Google Assistant in Hindi.

The device also features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR, and LED flash unit. Moving to the front we see a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Go include 4G VoLTE dual-nano SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and 3.5mm audio socket. Last but not least, the smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling and up to 10 days of standby time.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 8:47 PM IST

