  Xiaomi Redmi Go might survive accidental waterdrop, reveals a new test
Xiaomi Redmi Go might survive accidental waterdrop, reveals a new test

Is Xiaomi Redmi Go water resistant?

  Updated: April 1, 2019 10:57 AM IST
Xiaomi launched Redmi Go, its first smartphone based on Google’s Android Go platform, in India last month. The smartphone has gone on sale multiple times since its launch and is being pitched as ideal smartphone for first time buyers in the market. It will also appeal to those who are looking for stock Android experience on their smartphone without having to spend a lot of money. While the Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone, it might have some kind of water resistance that will prevent the device in case it is accidentally dropped in water.

A video testing the water resistance of Xiaomi‘s affordable Redmi Go smartphone has surfaced on YouTube. The video seems to indicate that the Redmi Go might have some kind of water resistance that might offer basic protection against water. Xiaomi and its Redmi brand do not market the Redmi Go as a waterproof or water resistant smartphone. The company does not claim the smartphone to be splash proof and it lacks any kind of IP rating that would indicate its level of protection against water and dust.

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions: Budget device optimized with Google's Android Go

The video shows the Redmi Go being immersed in water for 1 minute and after being submerged for a minute, one can see that the camera, display work without any issue. This, in real life, could become a savior since the smartphone could work if you accidentally drop the phone in water and immediately pull it out. There is also no signs of any effect on the speaker output of the smartphone after being submerged in water for a minute.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go Water Resistance Test

Since the Redmi Go is not affected by water after being submerged for a minute, the video shows the device is being submerged in water for another five minutes. This time, however, the Redmi Go shows its weakness. As soon as the device is pulled out of water, one can see that the Redmi Go fails to work as well as it did after being submerged for a minute. The touchscreen and loudspeaker stop working but the tester notes that the device started functioning normally after a couple of hours. This could mean, only one thing, the Redmi Go is not actually water resistant but it is being safeguarded against accidental drops.

  Published Date: April 1, 2019 10:35 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 1, 2019 10:57 AM IST

