Redmi Go to get new storage variant in India, Xiaomi teases

Xiaomi launched its entry-level Redmi Go device in March this year. The device made its debut in India with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage configuration. Now, the Chinese company has announced via its official Twitter account that the Redmi Go will be getting a new variant. Xiaomi hasn’t specifically mentioned as to which variant it is planning to launch. But, considering the current 1GB RAM/8GB storage variant, the device might get a new 16GB storage variant. It is currently unknown whether the company will increase the amount of RAM too.

To recall, the Redmi Go smartphone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 4,499. The Android Go device is currently available for purchase on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com online store. Interested customers can buy the Android Go device either in blue or black color variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Go features, specifications

As for the specifications of the Redmi Go, the device comes with a compact 5-inch display along with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The panel operates at 720×1280 pixels resolution. As one can see, the device features broad bezels both on the top and bottom of the phone. The wallet-friendly phone draws its power from Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. As mentioned above, the affordable smartphone offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset also offers support for over 20 regional languages, and Google Assistant in Hindi. It runs on the old Android 8.1 Oreo OS (Go edition). In the photography department, Xiaomi has added a single 8-megapixel camera at the back, which also supports 11-scene mode detection, Auto-HDR.

The rear camera setup is also supported by an LED flash. For capturing selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera onboard that also supports video calling. Connectivity options of the Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth v4.1, FM radio, micro-USB port, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The Redmi Go is kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is good enough for 12.5 hours of 4G calling. The company also asserts that the handset can deliver up to 10 days of standby time.